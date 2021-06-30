By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One year after many boroughs, townships and other municipalities had to cancel their fireworks shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fourth of July celebrations are making a come back!

Two of the areas biggest celebrations, Pittsburgh and Canonsburg, are back along with many other places around the region.

Here’s where you can watch, broke down county-by-county.

Allegheny County

CITY OF PITTSBURGH — Sunday, July 4

The City of Pittsburgh’s Independence Day celebration returns to Point State Park! There will be a family-style picnic with patriotic music and food vendors from 6-10 p.m. Pyrotecnico will be providing the fireworks show which begins at 9:35 p.m. More details here.

• Avalon — 2021 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 3 starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

• Bellevue — 2021 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 3 starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

• Ben Avon — 2021 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 3 starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

• Ben Avon Heights — 2021 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 3 starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

• Brentwood Borough — Fourth of July Parade on Sunday, July 4 at 1 p.m.

• Carnegie — Carnegie Independence Day Celebration at Carnegie Park on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 2 p.m.

• Crafton Borough — Fireworks in the Park on Sunday, July 4 with festivities starting at 7 p.m.

• Dormont Borough — Dormont Day July 4th Celebration in Pool Parking Lot and Hillside on Sunday, July 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Emsworth — 2021 North Boroughs Community Day at Avalon Community Park on Saturday, July 3 starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

• Findlay Township — Independence Day Celebration 2021 at the Recreation and Sports Complex on Route 30 on Saturday, July 3 starts at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

• Leetsdale — Fireworks Show on Sunday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m. with best viewing on the hill behind Quaker Valley High School. Carnival and parade canceled.

• Marshall Township — Community Day on Aug. 28 at Knob Hill Community Park with fireworks at dusk.

• McKeesport — Fireworks at Renzie Park on Sunday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

• Monroeville — Fireworks at Monroeville Mall Annex on Sunday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

• Moon Township — 4th of July Celebration in Moon Park on Sunday, July 4 stars at 4 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

• Mount Lebanon — July 4th Community Day Celebration at Mt. Lebanon Main Park on Sunday, July 4 with concert at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

• Ohio Township — Community Day at Ohio Township Community Park on Saturday, July 24 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

• Pine Township — Community Day at Pine Community Park on Saturday, July 17 with fireworks at dusk

• Scott Township — Fireworks Display in Scott Park on Sunday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

• Shaler Township — Community Day at Kiwanis Park on Sunday, July 4 with all-day festivities and fireworks at dusk

• South Fayette Township and Upper St. Clair – Fireworks Display on Sunday, July 4 from Fairview Park in South Fayette Township and Boyce Mayview Park in Upper St. Clair from 9:30-10 p.m.

Armstrong County

–No Listings Found

Beaver County

• Midland — Holiday Weekend 4th of July Celebration from Thursday, July 1-Sunday, July 4. Activities on July 4 include Parade at 10 a.m., all-day entertainment, and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Butler County

• Big Butler Fair — July 2-10 at the Big Butler Fairgrounds. The “Gigantic Fireworks Display” will go off at dusk on Sunday, July 4.

• Mars Borough — July 4th Parade & Fireworks on Sunday, July 4. Parade begins at 1 p.m.; fireworks at dusk.

• Saxonburg Borough — Fireworks at the carnival grounds on Saturday, July 3 at dusk.

Fayette County

–No Listings Found

Greene County

• Waynesburg Lions Club July 4th Celebration — Activities all day at the Waynesburg Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 4. Fireworks display scheduled for 9:40 p.m.

Indiana County

• Star Spangled Celebration — At the Mack Park Fairground starting at noon on Sunday, July 4. Fireworks display scheduled for 9:45 p.m.

Lawrence County

• Ellwood City Annual Fireworks Display — Viewing spot at Word Alive Church on Friday, July 2 from 9:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

• July 4th Celebration at Pearson Park — On Sunday, July 4 from 1-10:30 p.m. Fireworks display launches at 10 p.m.

Mercer County

–No Listings Found

Washington County

CANONSBURG 4TH OF JULY PARADE — Saturday, July 3 all day activities.

The annual parade will be held on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and honor essential workers who will serve as grand marshals. From noon to 6 p.m., swimming and activities. Zambelli Fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. at the Canonsburg Memorial Stadium, gates open at 9 p.m.

Note: Chairs can be placed to save a spot to watch the parade beginning on Thursday, July 1 at 10 a.m.

• Bentleyville Borough — 4th of July celebration in the park on Saturday July 3. All day activities with fireworks at 10 p.m.

• Peters Township — Fireworks Celebration in Peterswood Park on Friday, July 2. Party and concert from 7-9 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

• City of Washington — Fireworks in Washington Park on Friday, July 2 after dar.

Westmoreland County

• Latrobe 4th of July Celebration — Saturday, July 3 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Celebration includes games, music, food and more with fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.

• Monessen — Fourth of July Parade on Sunday, July 4 at 11 a.m.

• Mount Pleasant Borough — Party in the Park with Fireworks on Saturday, July 3 starts at 6 p.m. at the Gazebo

Other Festivals And Fireworks

• Kennywood Celebrate America Festival — Click here for more

• Idlewild Independence Day Fireworks Show at 9:30 p.m. — Click here for more

• Fourth of July Weekend at Nemacolin — Click here for more

• Fourth of July Weekend at Seven Springs with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. — Click here for more