By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the years, some Steelers and other NFL players have made names for themselves as avid social media users.

While Steelers linebacker Devin Bush has a Twitter account, he made his stance on TikTok clear this week: “if you a grown man & you got TikTok on yo phone” — don’t be around him.

This raised some attention as wide receivers Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster are known for their videos on the platform.

On July 1, Claypool responded to Bush’s tweet with “Yikes!!”

Even the Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt, who has two brothers with the Steelers, weighed in with “you’re gonna need to build your own locker room over there bro.”

Bush followed up on the tweet with another that same day, tagging Claypool and Smith-Schuster and telling them that he did not “mention” their names and that it shouldn’t “mess [with their] heads” about their relationship with Bush.

Claypool tweeted back once again, seeming to clear the air: “I’ll never let social media dictate the way I perceive someone. I know you and I know you’re nothing but solid. ✊🏽 all love on this end.”

In the past, the Steelers’ use of social media has received both support and ire from fans and players across the NFL.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva made headlines in May when he threw shade at the team for their use of social media.