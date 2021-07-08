PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cleanup is underway after severe storms moved through the region on Wednesday.

The area was hit with torrential rains, winds, lightning, and hail. Strong winds brought down trees and power lines, and heavy rains flooded neighborhoods.

Duquesne Light says that power has been restored to more than 28,000 customers and 4,500 remain without power as of 6:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. Click here to see the outage map.

“All customers are expected to be restored by 11 p.m. tomorrow, July 8, but many will be restored sooner,” Duquesne Light said.

The wind was even strong enough to flip over a couple of small planes at the Butler County Airport. The planes landed on their roofs, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Edgewood Borough has declared a state of emergency due to storm-related damage, according to Allegheny County.

Some of the damage included a tree crashing onto a car and wires down on Washington Street. There were no reported injuries.

Elsewhere, two trees fell on two separate houses on the 1200 block of Carlise Street in Harrison Township.

Allegheny County also reported that a house was struck by lightning in Collier Township. Another house was struck by lightning in Pittsburgh on McNeil Place.

Collier: 1000 block Livorno Dr – house struck by lightning; active fire with responders on scene — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 7, 2021

Pittsburgh: 3300 block McNeil Place – house struck by lightning; FD investigating smoke in residence — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 7, 2021

The Bridgeville Police Department said evacuations happened on Baldwin Street due to flooding at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Jane Way.

The water was about 4 to 5 feet high, and about a dozen homes were evacuated, including a daycare center with 14 children inside.

All the evacuations were precautionary.

A muddy mess in the streets and homeowners’ basements is what remains. The cleanup process is underway.

“This is traditionally an area that’s flooded several times over the years,” said Bridgeville Police Chief Chad King.

However, some said Wednesday’s storms were the last straw.

“This is the second time now and we’re moving,” said homeowner Sara Marquez.

