By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers’ third-year linebacker Devin Bush was once again causing controversy on Twitter on Wednesday.
I get 2 tweets a day now so I gotta make it count or else
— Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) July 7, 2021
Bush claimed that he only gets two tweets per day, and prior to that said, “Man, see y’all done got me in trouble.”
RELATED: Steelers LB Devin Bush Shares Disturbing Content On Social Media Page
Despite the claim, after saying he only gets two tweets per day, Bush tweeted 14 more times.
One claimed he “went over my limits” and “them boys sent me a fine.”
All of this comes after Bush initially indirectly criticized his teammate’s social media usage, specifically the app TikTok, saying, “if you a grown man & you got TikTok on yo phone” don’t talk to him.
Just days later, Bush came under fire for sharing a video on his Twitter account laughing at a cat, most likely, falling to its death.