By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over two years after an alligator escaped a Beechview home, his owner has been found guilty of reckless endangerment.

In June of 2019, Pittsburgh Police and animal control officers were called to the city’s Beechview neighborhood to subdue an alligator on the loose.

Police and animal control officers cornered it against the side of a garage and used a pole and duct tape to keep its mouth shut.

Following the escape and capture, Mark McGowan contacted KDKA saying that ‘Chomp’ was his pet.

At a hearing on Friday, McGowan was found guilty of reckless endangerment in connection with the incident.

According to the Tribune-Review, McGowan was found guilty of reckless endangerment in addition to numerous summary neglect charges related to his care of rabbits, quail, and rats.

Mark McGowan convicted of recklessly endangering another person and 16 summary neglect of animal counts in case involving crocodiles & other animals. Judge Thomas Flaherty sentences him to 2 years probation and 2 years prohibition from owning any animals. — AlleghenyCountyDA (@AlleghenyCoDA) July 9, 2021

McGowan was acquitted on numerous neglect charges in relation to reptiles and acquitted of animal cruelty.

McGowan has been sentenced to two years probation and will be unable to own animals or live with someone who owns animals for that same time period.