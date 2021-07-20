By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a Beaver County man who was reported missing by his family on Tuesday morning was found hours later dead and stuffed in the trunk of his own vehicle in an abandoned parking lot in Moon Township.

Police say a 911 call sent Moon Township officers to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. at University Boulevard and Moon Clinton Road, across from Moon Area High School.

That’s where they found a 28-year-old man dead inside the trunk of his car.

Investigators cordoned off what appears to be an abandoned gas station.

“Just got here at work around 11 o’clock, and a little bit after we saw the police officers show up to the scene. A little bit after that we saw them pull a body out of the car, think it was a white car and there was definitely blood on the trunk as well,” witness Vince Brougher, of Moon Township, said. “It’s Moon, you don’t see that very often, it’s definitely weird.”

According to police, the victim was reported missing around 8 a.m. in Beaver County. Some of his family members were searching for him when they found his vehicle and called 911.

Investigators say the victim had at least one gunshot wound to the head.

A Toyota sedan was towed from the scene to Allegheny County Police headquarters.

Allegheny County, Beaver County and Moon Township detectives are working on the case together.

Investigators are canvassing the area and trying to determine if there are surveillance cameras in the area.