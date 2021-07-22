By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty to a shooting that left two people dead in Homewood in 2019.
Daryl Barnett appeared before a judge Thursday morning. In exchange for the guilty plea, he'll spend 15 to 30 years in the state penitentiary.
Barnett was charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations in the shooting that happened on Kelly Street in Homewood.
Lavon Sizemore and Kierra Harris were killed. Sizemore was found lying next to a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris was found in the street and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where she later died.