By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Allegheny County has pleaded guilty to several charges, including possessing child pornography.READ MORE: Renters Behind On Rent During Pandemic May Have Access To Millions To Pay Off Debts
Rory Shelton of Glassport appeared in court on Tuesday. Investigators say they found an extensive collection of explicit images at his home in 2019 while they were searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Killing 2 Women In Pa. Now Charged With Murder Of Pregnant Woman In Michigan Who Disappeared
Police say the 58-year-old man drove to Kentucky to meet the teen and brought her to his home.MORE NEWS: Police Chase Ends On Route 28 After Shooting And Carjacking In Larimer
He will be sentenced in December.