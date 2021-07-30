By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – The names of two people in what police believe to be a double murder-suicide in Mt. Lebanon have been released.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 25-year-old George Tratras was found unresponsive in a vehicle. He’s accused of killing his father, who hasn’t been identified yet, and his mother, 59-year-old Ana Tratras.

Police say two officers were also injured after a shootout and chase. Both have been released from the hospital.

According to Mt. Lebanon Police, George allegedly shot and killed his parents during a fight at their home on Gilkeson Road. He then called 911 just after midnight saying he wanted to turn himself in. However, once police arrived, he opened fire on the officers.

Dormont Officer Rob Barnes, an eight-year veteran with the department, was injured in the shootout. Police say he was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released. He’s expected to fully recover.

Another officer from the Mt. Lebanon Police Department was also hurt. He too was treated and released from the hospital.

During the shootout, investigators say the suspect got into a vehicle and took off heading toward Upper St. Clair, where the suspect crashed his vehicle near McLaughlin Run Road. His vehicle flipped and landed on its roof.

Allegheny County Police say officers found the suspect dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it’s believed to be self-inflicted.