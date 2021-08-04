UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) – The Department of Environmental Protection is blaming a fungicide for the fish kill last month in Chartiers Creek.
The DEP estimates thousands of fish of many different species and other aquatic life died.READ MORE: KDKA Investigates: Parents Pulling Their Kids Out Of Pittsburgh Public Schools
Now the DEP says it will wait for more test results.READ MORE: Some Health Experts Believe School Districts Should Mandate Mask-Wearing
They’re calling on the public to report any future fish kills or pollution events immediately to the DEP because the lag in reporting time seriously hindered this investigation.MORE NEWS: Death Of Woman Found On South Side Ruled Homicide
Investigators shared that fish and aquatic life is returning to the creek, and they’ve found no new evidence that any fungicide remains in the water.