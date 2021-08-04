By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – The National Weather Service says a brief EF0 tornado touched down in Indiana County last week, and an EF1 tornado hit Greene County.

Crews were out surveying the damage after severe storms tore through the area. The NWS says the tornado happened on July 29. Photos from the scene show a damaged barn and a path carved through a field.

Over the weekend a Damage Survey Team from our office found a brief EF0 tornado in Indiana County. Below are a few images from that survey. This damage happened on Thursday, July 29th. pic.twitter.com/8hZi6qfmQq — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 3, 2021

Over the weekend, crews also found out that another brief EF0 tornado that happened in Venango County. A photo of the damage shows a line of snapped trees north of Franklin on Route 417.

Over the weekend a Damage Survey Team from our office found a brief EF0 tornado in Venango County. Below is an image from that survey. This damage happened on Thursday, July 29th north of Franklin, PA on State Route 417. pic.twitter.com/gL0tuLdcbO — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 3, 2021

The NWS says an EF1 tornado was also confirmed in far western Greene County. The NWS says it’s the eighth tornado in this event.

A Damage Survey Team from our office confirmed an EF1 tornado in far western Greene Co today. This damage happened on Thu, July 29th, 2021. This is the 8th tornado in this event and the 8th in the county since 1950. The last tornado before this event in Greene was on Oct 2, 2018. — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 4, 2021

A day after the storms, the NWS said it believed an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 mph tore through Saltlick Township.

One neighbor’s shed blew across the the yard and is now on top of the others. So far no reports of injuries. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/feFmIz1iop — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 29, 2021

A tornado touched that touched down across the border in Wintersville, Ohio damaged more than two dozen structures that day too. There were also tornadoes in the eastern part of the state.