By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – The National Weather Service says a brief EF0 tornado touched down in Indiana County last week, and an EF1 tornado hit Greene County.

Crews were out surveying the damage after severe storms tore through the area. The NWS says the tornado happened on July 29. Photos from the scene show a damaged barn and a path carved through a field.

Over the weekend, crews also found out that another brief EF0 tornado that happened in Venango County. A photo of the damage shows a line of snapped trees north of Franklin on Route 417.

The NWS says an EF1 tornado was also confirmed in far western Greene County. The NWS says it’s the eighth tornado in this event.

A day after the storms, the NWS said it believed an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 mph tore through Saltlick Township.

A tornado touched that touched down across the border in Wintersville, Ohio damaged more than two dozen structures that day too. There were also tornadoes in the eastern part of the state.