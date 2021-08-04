MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – The names of two people killed in what police believe to be a double murder-suicide in Mt. Lebanon have been released.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 25-year-old George Tratras was found unresponsive in a vehicle. He’s accused of killing his father, 66-year-old John Tratras, and his mother, 59-year-old Ana Tratras.

The 911 calls tell the story: a struggle over guns, two parents dead and their son armed and dangerous.

Prior to that fateful call, Mt. Lebanon Police confirm they responded to the house multiple times for what they termed mental health behavior of the couple’s 25-year-old son George. Sources say the parents expressed concern about the son’s firearms, but police didn’t confiscate them and felt limited under the law.

“If the parents had the opportunity, if the police had the opportunity and there was a law in the books to take that and go to a judge, this wouldn’t have happened,” said state Senator Wayne Fontana.

For the past few years, Fontana sponsored various versions of an extreme protection — or a so-called red flag law — allowing guardians to ask a judge to temporarily remove guns from someone whose mental state or actions indicate they are an imminent danger to themselves or others.

“It would prevent something like this from happening. The parents would have the right through the court and it’s a court-ordered taking away of the guns,” said Fontana. “Red flag law. It’s a red flag. The red flag’s up because we feel danger to ourselves.”

Red flag laws are in effect in other states. Debates about them arise after mass shootings. Fontana has introduced a new bill, but it hasn’t gone to the Senate floor for a vote. Mt. Lebanon Police wouldn’t comment but he says it has the strong support of law enforcement.

“I know those police officers in Mt. Lebanon right now wish they had this law on the books, they’re probably not sleeping because of it. And they wish they had it,” said Fontana.

According to Mt. Lebanon Police, George allegedly shot and killed his parents during a fight at their home on Gilkeson Road. He then called 911 just after midnight saying he wanted to turn himself in. However, once police arrived, he opened fire on the officers.

Dormont Officer Rob Barnes, an eight-year veteran with the department, was injured in the shootout. Police say he was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released. He’s expected to fully recover.

Another officer from the Mt. Lebanon Police Department was also hurt. He too was treated and released from the hospital.

During the shootout, investigators say the suspect got into a vehicle and took off heading toward Upper St. Clair, where the suspect crashed his vehicle near McLaughlin Run Road. His vehicle flipped and landed on its roof.

Allegheny County Police say officers found the suspect dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it’s believed to be self-inflicted.

“The Holy Cross Church Community is shocked and saddened by the senseless loss of life that took place on Thursday early morning, just a few yards away from the church. We grieve and pray for the Tratras Family and all those who are suffering from this tragedy. May the God of hope and peace bring healing to our community,” said Father Michael Kallaur of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Mt. Lebanon.