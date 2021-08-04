By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The death of a woman found on the South Side has been ruled a homicde.READ MORE: KDKA Investigates: Parents Pulling Their Kids Out Of Pittsburgh Public Schools
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said 66-year-old Annette Morros was dead inside a home on the 2200 block of Sara Street Monday night. The medical examiner says the cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head and trunk.READ MORE: Some Health Experts Believe School Districts Should Mandate Mask-Wearing
Police say they were called to Sarah Street for reports of an unresponsive woman around 10:50 p.m. They found her inside a home and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crime scene unit and homicide detectives processed the scene.MORE NEWS: DEP Blames Fungicide For Thousands Of Dead Fish In Chartiers Creek
Police say the investigation is ongoing.