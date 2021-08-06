School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting Friday, shoppers at Giant Eagle will be asked to mask up again, regardless of their vaccination status.

It isn’t a requirement, rather the company is “strongly requesting” people to wear one.

Masks have been mandatory for employees since Wednesday.

Giant Eagle, Market District locations and GetGo stores will have free masks for people who don’t have one.