SCHOOL MASK GUIDE:Click to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Homewood, Homicide, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Homewood earlier this month.

READ MORE: Oakmont Country Club To Host Numerous Future USGA Events Including U.S. Open

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Police say the Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in the death of Erik Thomas.

READ MORE: Duquesne University To Require Masks Indoors

Thomas was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Monticello Street.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Severe Storms Possible Again On Wednesday

(Photo: Pittsburgh Police)

Twenty-one-year-old Roemon Howard of Export is now behind bars for Thomas’ death. He’s facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide and gun charges.