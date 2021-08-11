By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Homewood earlier this month.
Pittsburgh Police say the Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in the death of Erik Thomas.
Thomas was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Monticello Street.
Twenty-one-year-old Roemon Howard of Export is now behind bars for Thomas’ death. He’s facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide and gun charges.