This year’s STEM Season Pittsburgh kicks off this August through October 11, 2021 featuring various companies to educate and celebrate Pittsburgh leading the way into the future of STEM education and careers.

KDKA-TV, in partnership with CGI founded STEM Season, as an annual tribute of Pittsburgh’s dedication to STEM, not only within the City of Pittsburgh but the communities, and the organizations that operate within it and around it. The foundation of the present and future is built on Science and Technology.

Now more than ever, it is important to educate and guide our society about STEM education and careers to keep us moving forward. During the tribute to STEM Season, we highlight various businesses and organizations that are driving us forward with their STEM initiatives, as well as educate for future generations. Through a community campaign, we hear updates on what is ahead and how what’s happening in Pittsburgh is affecting the region and the world.

Through community outreach, students are introduced to STEM-related jobs through interaction with STEM professionals. Students learn how concepts and essential STEM skills apply to the work environment. In addition, Technology and Innovation giants from across the country have been setting up shop in Pittsburgh. With the number of global tech companies and local start-ups spreading across the city, Pittsburgh has undeniably developed into an “East Coast Silicon Valley.” We are the future!

To wrap up STEM Season, KDKA-TV, Williams, Verizon and The Boys & Girls Club of Western Pa team up to bring you STEM FEST on October 11. The program will air from 9a-10am on KDKA-TV and 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. on WPCW-TV. Also, catch it live streaming on KDKA.com.

This program on Pittsburgh Today Live brings you an interactive educational and inspiring STEM-related show filled with hands-on interactive science and fun. Bring your lab coat and goggles and tune in to join the activities from home!

EVENTS:

STEM Fest 2021 October 11, 2021

Pittsburgh Today Live Takeover on October 11, 2021 KDKA-TV 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Bring your lab coat and goggles and tune in!

Citizens Science Lab STEM Camps

Available August 10 through 13 and August 16 through 20

The Citizens Science Lab offers a chance to explore the world of electronics and discover the science behind modern-day technology. The hands-on activities cover topics such as conductivity, electromagnetism, circuitry, vehicles, robotics, and more.

TechWorks Grand Opening in Homestead

Our Pittsburgh facility also features TechWorks at CCA, where students will learn about virtual reality, artificial intelligence, drone piloting, computer programming and web development

CGI I.T. Girl Challenge

