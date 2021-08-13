By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOOKSTOWN (KDKA) — A Beaver County post office will soon bear the name of a fallen airman.
The post office building in Hookstown will officially be renamed next week in honor of hometown hero, Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin.
Staff Sgt. Elchin was tragically killed by a roadside bomb while bravely serving in Afghanistan in 2018. He had served in the Air Force for six years.
The graduate of Hopewell High School was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal with Valor and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
The former Vanport Bridge has also been renamed in honor of Staff Sgt. Elchin.
The ceremony at the Hookstown post office is set for Monday at 1 p.m.