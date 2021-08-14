BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The Steelers have given their 2022 sixth round pick to the Jaguars.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed on Saturday that they have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert.

In return, the Jaguars get the Steelers’ sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Reports about the trade started surfacing on Thursday.

Schobert played his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and spent the 2020 season with the Jaguars.