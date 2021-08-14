By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed on Saturday that they have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert.READ MORE: Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Careening Over Hillside And Into A Creek Following Vehicle Crash
We have acquired LB Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for our 2022 sixth round pick.@BordasLaw | 📝: https://t.co/25oN979AyA pic.twitter.com/AsdTJa7KH2
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 14, 2021READ MORE: Pa. Dept. Of Health In Contact With COVID-19 Vaccine Providers On Newly Approved Third Dose For Certain Immunocompromised People
In return, the Jaguars get the Steelers’ sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Reports about the trade started surfacing on Thursday.MORE NEWS: FEMA Provides $1 Billion To Families Who Have Lost Loved Ones To COVID-19
Schobert played his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and spent the 2020 season with the Jaguars.