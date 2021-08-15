By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Taliban moved into Kabul on Sunday as citizens and foreigners exited the city, signaling the end of a U.S. campaign in Afghanistan.
More than 60,000 Americans have been killed or wounded in the Afghan War. For the families of the American military personal who died, the war is personal.
One of those who died was Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin of Beaver County. Staff Sgt. Elchin was tragically killed by a roadside bomb while bravely serving in Afghanistan in 2018. He had served in the Air Force for six years.
His mother, Daena Duez, told KDKA’s John Shumway that she “can’t believe” what is happening in Afghanistan.
"It's a horrible thing, but he went and he saved lives while he was over there," said Duez. "So it wasn't in vain. He wasn't over there in vain. I have to know that. He was over there for a reason and that's what he wanted to do."
The post office building in Hookstown will officially be renamed in honor of Elchin on Monday.