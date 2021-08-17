PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents levied sharp criticism against Pittsburgh Public Schools administrators during a community hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing was a follow-up of Monday’s “Community Talk Back” virtual community event, when speakers read through more than 90 written pubic comments. On Tuesday, those speakers picked up where they left off.

Many of the questions were submitted by upset and concerned parents. Some have questions surrounding district leaders scrambling in the 11th hour to fill a bus driver shortage that impacts more than 5,000 students.

Others were frustrated with the proposed staggering of school start and end times so drivers could reach more schools. Finally, parents felt pushing the start of school back to Sept. 8 is unacceptable.

“Our children have not had access to a consistent education since March 13, 2020. We cannot afford another delay. Families have been anticipating the Aug. 25 school start since the district calendar was released in March,” said a comment from parent Christina Dixon.

“As for your tone-deaf attitude that parents are silly to be angry over eight learning days, I want you to know in addition to our anger that you couldn’t make a plan until the last minute, those eight days are eight more days I cannot earn a paycheck,” said a comment from parent Beth Reiners.

Pittsburgh Public Schools administrators closed public comment after hearing from over 100 residents about the back-to-school plans, which will reach a vote on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the union vote won’t be known for weeks.