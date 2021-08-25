ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The fiancé of a North Hills woman has been evacuated from Afghanistan and flown to a U.S. military base in Qatar.

Kaitlyn Russell said her fiancé worked with the Marines and other American organizations as a translator. She said her fiancé and mother were stuck at the Kabul airport for four days.

But early on Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., Russell received a call from her fiancé, who said he and her mother boarded a military plane and arrived at the U.S. military base in Doha, Qatar.

“I feel a huge weight was lifted off of my chest,” Russell said. “It was in the middle of the night, so I was a little bit out of it during the call. I was able to finally go to sleep feeling a sense of relief that I didn’t have to worry about his safety anymore.”

Right now, it is all about focusing on the future for Russell.

“I think that they do have somewhere to sleep. It’s kind of like those fold-out cots. Sharing that with 8,000 people has been a challenge. They have been able to get more steady food and water.”

There is no concrete information about when the two will leave Qatar. Russell said it’s been a painful time for her fiancé.

“Throughout the process, he’s seen some unimaginable things. He didn’t elaborate on that. I can only imagine the experience he went through. Sleeping outside, no shelter for almost a week, very little food, very little water,” Russell added.

“What is keeping him going is knowing the fact that we are eventually going to be together and we get to start our lives here,” she added.

Russell contacted lawmakers, including U.S. Senator Bob Casey, to ask for help. A spokesperson for Casey’s offie told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that Casey has helped 56 families get their loved ones out of Afghanistan.

The spokesperson also said Casey’s office will look more into Russell’s situation on Thursday.

Russell said her fiancé is eligible for a special immigrant visa. It will be his first time in the U.S.