Jewish Community Center Of Greater Pittsburgh Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines For Staff And Members
The JCC of Greater Pittsburgh has announced all staff, members, and guests must provide proof of vaccination by October 18.
Back To School Lunches: Sending Your Child To School With A Healthy But Tasty Lunch
Back to school means one thing: packing lunches. How can you send your student to school with a healthy and tasty lunch?
Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday's Heat Prompts Code Orange Air Quality Day
Wednesday is looking like the hottest day of the week with temperatures making a run for 90.
DEP Issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day For Multiple Local Counties
The Pennsylvania Department Of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone Wednesday.
Brubaker Breaks Losing Streak, Pirates Edge Diamondbacks 4-2
Brubaker pitched five scoreless innings and the Pirates got a win against Arizona, 4-2.
Former Steeler Brett Keisel Names Calf 'Nunny' After Hall Of Fame Scout Bill Nunn
Earlier this month, former Steelers scout Bill Nunn was inducted into the Pro Football of Fame. Now, another former Steeler has named a calf on his farm in his honor.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire': Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of 'The Other Two' & Working With Molly Shannon
Heléne Yorke discusses the return of her comedy series "The Other Two" and what it was like to work with Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon.
'We Embrace Our Messy Moments': Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon & Teddy Ray Preview MTV's 'Messyness'
Celebrities such as Snooki from "The Jersey Shore" and Tori Spelling from "90210" will be discussing the messiest moments of their lives and careers and the craziest videos on the Internet in a new MTV series.
Paula Abdul Takes Over CBS Tonight Starting At 8PM: 'Excited For Everyone To Fill A Place In Their Heart After Watching These Shows'
Paula Abdul stars in back-to-back episodes of 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' and 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' tonight starting at 8PM on CBS.
'It Was Terrifying, Moving & Awe-Inspiring': Director Lucy Walker On CBSN Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade'
Bring Your Own Brigade, an incendiary look at California's wildfire crisis, hits theaters this Friday and streams on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20.
'It's A Big Privilege & I Loved It': Jordan Hull On Showtime's 'The L Word: Generation Q'
The actor talks with us about what it means to represent queer women of color in season two of "The L Word: Generation Q" on Showtime.
'At Every Level We Are Seeing Exponential Growth': Taylor Cummings On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
The 2x NCAA national champion talks with us about the new professional women's lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse and how she became the face of women's lacrosse in America.
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Spirit Airlines Expecting To Operate On Reduced Schedule After Delays And Cancellations
Following days of delayed and cancelled flights, Spirit Airlines has made the decision to operate on a reduced schedule.
Flight Plans: Airline Industry's Staffing Shortages Leading To Cancellations And Longer Waits
As Spirit Airlines has been battling cancelled flights and delays, they are far from alone as the entire industry experiences staffing shortages.
PTL Links: Aug. 25, 2021
August 25, 2021 at 9:04 am
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Disney On Ice
Visit Erie
Rania’s Catering
Pound Cake With Fresh Peaches And Peach Ice Cream
Ross Park Mall
