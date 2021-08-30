PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although children ages 12 to 17 can get the COVID-19 vaccine, minors must have parental consent before they get vaccinated in Pennsylvania.

State Rep. Dan Frankel, who represents the 23rd District, is trying to change that by introducing a bill that would allow kids 14 and older to get vaccinated without parental consent.

“We need to make sure that everybody gets vaccinated. But we also need to make sure that if a young person wants to get vaccinated but their parents may object, they have the ability to get the vaccination,” Rep. Frankel said.

According to Frankel, in Pennsylvania, minors are already empowered to make decisions for a few things that impact their health, and this is no different.

“Here in Pennsylvania, we’ve been empowering children at the age of 14 to get psychiatric care, including psychiatric medications. Under federal legislation, 14-year-olds are able to get contraception,” said Frankel. “They’re able to get tested and medication for sexually transmitted diseases.”

In other states, kids as young as 12 years old can get vaccinations without parental consent.

Frankel said he hoped it did not have to come this, but Frankel said he feels giving kids the option to choose for themselves is the right thing to do.

“Ideally, we’d like to have parents cooperate with us. But sometimes young people understand that they need to protect their futures,” Frankel said.

Frankel said a second bill introduced Monday in Harrisburg would make it harder for parents to opt-out of getting their kids vaccinated for school. Instead of signing a card, parents would have to meet with a doctor before making a final decision.