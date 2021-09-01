By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another show at the Pavilion at Star Lake has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The Doobie Brothers announced their next four shows, including the one in Burgettstown, will be rescheduled. The band says a member of the touring personnel has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Doobie Brothers will postpone their four upcoming shows as a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19. The shows in Clarkston, Burgettstown, Toledo, and Cincinnati will be rescheduled and new dates will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/hHYgN6ueAi
— The Doobie Brothers (@TheDoobieBros) September 1, 2021
A new date for the show, part of their 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee, will be announced shortly.
Last week’s KISS show at Star Lake was postponed after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.