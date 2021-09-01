SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures Due To Flooding
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another show at the Pavilion at Star Lake has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Doobie Brothers announced their next four shows, including the one in Burgettstown, will be rescheduled. The band says a member of the touring personnel has tested positive for COVID-19.

A new date for the show, part of their 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee, will be announced shortly.

Last week’s KISS show at Star Lake was postponed after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.