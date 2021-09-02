By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the last night of summer vacation, some parents called for a vote of “no confidence” in Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet.READ MORE: Donations Collected One Day After More Than A Dozen Homes In Sturgeon Damaged By Flooding From Ida
The group picketed outside the district’s administration building in Oakland on Thursday. The group blames Hamlet for families moving out of the district.
They also said they are angry over the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission finding that Hamlet committed ethics violations with expenses and time off for trips.READ MORE: 1 Injured In Shooting On Frankstown Avenue In Homewood
“We’ve given Dr. Hamlet a chance,” said protest organizer Abbie Campsie. “He’s had five years as superintendent, and I don’t think there is really any reason to continue to have him.”
“That little bit of money they’re talking about, having contracts and friends, I don’t know what that’s about. But so far, no one has accused him of a crime – not a one,” said Rick Adams, former PPS board member.MORE NEWS: New 445-Spot Parking Garage To Open This Weekend On North Shore
The commission found Superintendent Hamlet violated the ethics code with expenses that should have been returned to district coffers. Hamlet embraced the commission’s findings, saying they cleared him of wrongdoing.