By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the news of Tunch Ilkin’s passing made waves through the sports world, Steeler Nation shared several messages with kind words and condolences about the former player and broadcaster.

Ilkin died on Saturday morning following a battle with ALS.

Mr. Ilkin will forever be a part of #Pittsburgh. His dedication to our neighborhoods off the field was unparalleled. His work with the North Side’s @lightoflife helped so many in our community. https://t.co/QLPtAfMt3L — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) September 4, 2021

Steelers defensive end Cam Hayward shared a message on Instagram, saying “we lost a heck of a person but God gained an unbelievable angel.”

Former Steelers players Brett Keisel and Ramon Foster were also among those to wish condolences and share messages.

We lost a Great one

Rest in Paradise my friend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EvBJSUKfzl — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) September 4, 2021

What?! 😔🖤💛. A great man! Rest In Peace Tunch. Helped push the technique of lineman punching and using their hands. The Tunch Punch! https://t.co/j7plaP7ppQ — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) September 4, 2021

Charlie Batch shared a photo of himself along with Tunch Ilkin and Bill Hillgrove, saying that it was an honor to share the booth with him last year for two games.

RIP Tunch

Thank you for taking a youngin like me under your wing and showing me how to do things the right way. It was an honor to share the booth with you and Bill for two games last year. You will be truly missed. Love you Bro pic.twitter.com/KWWQK53471 — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) September 4, 2021

Current Steelers lineman Zach Banner posted on Twitter, saying “Rest in love.”

Rest in love my friend… 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/qtQMkbAhb0 — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) September 4, 2021

On Saturday afternoon, the Steelers released a statement, saying “We are heartbroken by the passing of Tunch Ilkin” as well as noting is faith and his passion for football, wishing condolences to his family.

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Tunch Ilkin: pic.twitter.com/fdjFz9rI23 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 4, 2021

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald called it “a sad day for Pittsburgh,” noting Ilkin’s work with the Light of Life mission and his work helping the homeless.