By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the news of Tunch Ilkin’s passing made waves through the sports world, Steeler Nation shared several messages with kind words and condolences about the former player and broadcaster.

Ilkin died on Saturday morning following a battle with ALS. 

Steelers defensive end Cam Hayward shared a message on Instagram, saying “we lost a heck of a person but God gained an unbelievable angel.”

Former Steelers players Brett Keisel and Ramon Foster were also among those to wish condolences and share messages.

Charlie Batch shared a photo of himself along with Tunch Ilkin and Bill Hillgrove, saying that it was an honor to share the booth with him last year for two games.

Current Steelers lineman Zach Banner posted on Twitter, saying “Rest in love.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Steelers released a statement, saying “We are heartbroken by the passing of Tunch Ilkin” as well as noting is faith and his passion for football, wishing condolences to his family.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald called it “a sad day for Pittsburgh,” noting Ilkin’s work with the Light of Life mission and his work helping the homeless.