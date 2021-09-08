By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Beaver County man whose mom says he sat in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair when he allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has entered a guilty plea.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Zoo Treating Elephant Calf For 'Several Serious Medical Conditions,' Place Her In Guarded Condition
Thirty-four-year-old Russell Peterson from Rochester appeared in front of a judge in D.C. during a plea hearing via Zoom Wednesday.
FBI agents say Peterson was inside the Capitol crypt on Jan. 6 and streamed it on Facebook.READ MORE: Pittsburgh City Council Passes Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot
According to the charging documents, a witness told the FBI Peterson’s mother posted on Facebook saying her son had stormed the U.S. Capitol and “sat in Pelosi’s chair.”
He was arrested in February.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Public Schools, Teachers Union Finalize Employee COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement
Meghan Schiller will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News.