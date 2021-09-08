CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Canon-McMillan school board meeting was cut short because some people in attendance refused to wear masks.

On Tuesday at a special board meeting, the solicitor asked the audience to put on masks but not everyone complied, leading to the meeting being adjourned.

“The solicitor has read the state law into the minutes of the meeting,” said a man who called the board to stop the meeting. “I would like to suspend the meeting until the law is complied with.”

People opposed to masking insulted members of the school board and swore at them. One person even insulted a board member about his weight.

Superintendent Michael Daniels told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that the display of behavior was unfortunate.

“I think it was a total fiasco, a lot of tensions are high,” said parent Robert Barnard.

Barnard told KDKA that he feels the board has failed the district.

“We vote for the school board to stand up for us and they should stand up to the government, should stand up to the mandate,” he said.

A high school senior said most students complied with the state mandate on Tuesday.

“If we are mandated to wear masks, I think we should just do it. Protect everybody,” said Stellanie Loutsion.

The state’s new mask mandate in schools took effect on Tuesday. All students, staff, and teachers are required to wear masks in schools. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam points to the more contagious delta variant, saying it accounts for more than 98% of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

The mandate is being met with lawsuits from parents and protests from students across the region.

Tuesday’s meeting was adjourned until Sept. 23.