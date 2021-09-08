BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout Pennsylvania.

Statewide, almost 13,000 people contracted the virus over a 4-day span.

Hospitalization rises are also rising.

Nearly 2,000 people are in the hospital, with about 470 in the ICU.

To put that in perspective, that’s almost four times as many COVID-19 patients in hospital beds as there were at this time in 2020.

However, it’s not near the peak around Christmastime, but it is the highest point in more than three months.