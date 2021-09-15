By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (KDKA) – A Florida teen is accused of calling in the bomb threat that prompted the evacuation and early dismissal of Canon-McMillan High School last week.
According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year-old from Panama City was charged with making a false bomb threat to Canon-McMillan and principal to making a false bomb threat for an incident in Florida.
According to the sheriff's office, they learned the teen called a threat into Canon-McMillan High School and in return, a student in Pennsylvania agreed to call a threat into Arnold.
According to the sheriff’s office, they learned the teen called a threat into Canon-McMillan High School and in return, a student in Pennsylvania agreed to call a threat into Arnold.
Emergency crews spent hours sweeping Canon-McMillan High School from top to bottom searching for anything suspicious last Thursday. Nothing credible was found.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office charges are expected in this case.