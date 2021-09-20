By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was placed on the reserve/injured list on Monday after suffering a fractured ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

He was injured in the first defensive series of the game and didn’t return.

Multiple outlets report that Alualu won’t return for an extended period of time. Gerry Dulac with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Alualu will be undergoing surgery on Monday and that he’s expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster with Alualu now out.

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport reports Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who injured his groin during the first half of the game, has a chance to play this Sunday. Rapoport says it’s a good sign that it’s not a major injury.

And per the NFL Network, Diontae Johnson was not seriously injured when he hurt his knee at the end of the game.