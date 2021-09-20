By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Protesters have gathered in Washington County over the death of Leonard Williams Jr., who was shot and killed in what the district attorney determined was a justified homicide.

People changed and held signs calling for justice outside the Washington County Courthouse Monday afternoon.

The 36-year-old was shot and killed by his landlord along West Walnut Street on Sept. 1.

According to District Attorney Jason Walsh, the landlord told police that after he posted Williams’ property in arrears, Williams threw the notice on the ground, followed him, fought with him, threatened him and tried to get into his truck.

With the landlord inside the vehicle, Walsh says witnesses told police a struggle ensued over the driver’s side door. Saying he feared for his life, the landlord shot Williams.

According to Walsh, evidence shows that Williams was the aggressor and the landlord fired in self-defense. Based on that evidence, Walsh says there will be no charges because it’s a justified homicide under Pennsylvania law.

The DA says Williams didn’t have a weapon on him.

Family members called the shooting a hate crime and promised to protest the DA’s decision.