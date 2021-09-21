PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major manhunt is intensifying and deepening by the day as law enforcement officials work to track down Brian Laundrie, the fiancee of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Overnight, the Laundrie family’s attorney canceled a press conference that was set to be held today.

Reports say the cancellation came at the request of the FBI, who asked the family not go ahead with the update.

Brian Laundrie is the fiancee, and a person of interest in the case of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

The FBI moved in on Monday, obtaining a search warrant of the North Port, FL home of Laundrie’s parents, which is now considered a crime scene.

Investigators were seen taking an external hard drive that was found in the van of Petito, among other things taken.

FBI agents also seized a silver Ford Mustang, that is believed to belong to Brian Laundrie. FBI investigators were at the home just one day after human remains were found in Teton County, Wyoming.

Those remains are believed to be those of Gabby Petito. Overnight, crews were seen clearing out of the crime scene inside Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery,” said Charles Jones, of the FBI.

An autopsy is scheduled for today to determine if the remains are Petito’s.

Police say Petito communicated with her mother often during the cross-country trip with Laundrie, but at the end of August, the calls and messages stopped, and so did the posts on social media.

Investigators say there was tension between Petito and Laundrie.

New details have emerged surrounding a domestic dispute between the two during their cross-country trip.

A 911 call made to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a domestic dispute, saying that he witnessed a gentleman slapping a girl and witnessed a couple running up and down the sidewalk as he was hitting her, before they hopped in a vehicle and drove off.

Search warrant documents obtained by CBS News show that Petito and her mother had communications that suggest more and more tension had been building between Laundrie and Petito.

Stay with KDKA for the latest developments on this story.