By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says all county employees under the executive branch will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the beginning of December.

Employees will have until Dec. 1 to provide proof of vaccination to department management, Allegheny County officials say.

In a statement, Fitzgerald said, “As we continue to see cases of COVID in our county, and different populations being affected than were previously, it is even more important that our workforce be protected so that the public that we serve is protected as well. The CDC, the FDA, the PA Department of Health, the county Health Department and even the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are in agreement that vaccines are highly effective at protecting most fully vaccinated people against symptoms and severe disease from COVID. This is the right thing for our county and our workforce.”

The only exceptions are those required by law – like a religious or medical reason.

According to the county, employees do not have to be considered fully vaccinated, which is “defined by the CDC as two weeks following the first dose of Janssen or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna,” by Dec. 1. But they will have to have received the one-shot J&J vaccine or received the second dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before the first of December.

The county also says vaccinated employees who get COVID-19 will have an additional benefit of being provided 10 days of paid leave.

