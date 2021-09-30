By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend earlier this month.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Andrai Russell of Windgap surrendered to deputies and Allegheny Township Police officers at the Sandalwood Apartments in Leechburg.

Sheriff’s deputies received information Russell was there staying with friends.

He was arrested around 1:30 p.m.

Neighbors reported heavy law enforcement activity in the area this afternoon.

Investigators say Russell is facing charges in the shooting of his pregnant girlfriend in Wilkinsburg on Sept. 15. He was also wanted on a bench warrant for violating his probation from a guilty plea on possession of drug charges.

Russell is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

He will be arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of an unborn child, carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property.

