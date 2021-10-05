By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward shoring up protection in more vaccinated Americans.
J&J said Tuesday it filed data with the Food and Drug Administration on giving a booster dose between two to six months after vaccination.
The U.S. government last month authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in vulnerable groups.
A panel of FDA advisers meets next week to consider boosters for both J&J and Moderna vaccines.
It’s part of a sweeping effort by the Biden administration to boost protection amid the delta variant and potential waning of vaccine strength.
Medical providers in Western Pennsylvania began administering booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine last week after approval was given.
