By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Lawrence County inmate was sentenced for allegedly getting almost $14,000 in connection with pandemic unemployment benefits.
Tylan Huddleston was sentenced to six months followed by two years of supervised release on a federal fraud charge.
He's accused of working with another person to get the benefits while he was in the Lawrence County Jail and awaiting trial on state charges.
Prosecutors have said thousands of inmates statewide filed for over $100 million in coronavirus unemployment benefits.