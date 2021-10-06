MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP/KDKA) — A West Virginia man has entered an Alford plea in the death of a woman from Fayette County.

Gary Smith II, 60, of Morgantown, appeared Tuesday by video from North Central Regional Jail to enter the plea in which he didn’t admit guilt but recognized there may be enough evidence for a conviction, The Dominion Post reported.

Smith was charged with killing Alexa Randolph, 32, whose body was found inside her car in a Walmart parking lot in January a day after she was reported missing.

Prosecutors said evidence in the case included Randolph’s blood at Smith’s home and statements Smith made to investigators.

Smith will be sentenced in November. He faces up to life in prison with a chance for parole after 15 years, the newspaper reported.

Randolph was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and studied at West Virginia University.

