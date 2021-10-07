CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators say they’re working multiple leads after a woman was found shot to death in Beaver County.
An autopsy showed 46-year-old Sharon Benyo was shot twice in the head, officials said during a press conference Thursday.
Benyo’s body was discovered by a gas line worker nearby Route 51 Constitution Boulevard about 500 yards west of McKinley Avenue. Police say Benyo had been there for a period of time before she was found.
She had just recently been released from prison and last seen on Sunday. The Beaver County District Attorney said it was unclear where she was living or what she was doing.READ MORE: Body Found In Beaver County, Homicide Investigation Underway
The official cause of death was ruled as gunshot wounds to the head by the Beaver County Coroner’s Office.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Any information or tips should go to Beaver County state police, who are leading this investigation.
Authorities said they’re not willing to comment on a motive at this time and will not be releasing more information until an arrest is made.