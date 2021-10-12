By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police were called to the South Hills Village after a man with a duffle bag reportedly threatened to shoot up the mall.
The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police convened on the scene and searched the inside of the mall while people were told to shelter in place.
The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police convened on the scene and searched the inside of the mall while people were told to shelter in place.
Video on social media showed a heavily armed police presence inside the mall. At least a half dozen were stationed inside and patrolling.
The Bethel Park police chief said the man was in Macy’s at one point, then walked in the parking lot towards the food court. They lost sight of him until he was found behind the liquor store at Village Square Mall.
The man, who hasn't been identified, was arrested. The chief says he didn't have any weapons on him and it may be a mental health issue.
The shelter-in-place has been lifted, the mall is back open to normal operation and no one was injured.