By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say the man accused of threatening to shoot up the South Hills Village mall told investigators it wasn’t a threat but a warning.

According to court paperwork, 51-year-old Lance Crowley was carrying a duffel bag when he walked up to a Macy’s employee Tuesday afternoon and said, “There is going to be a mass shooting.”

Video on social media showed a heavily armed police presence inside. At least a half dozen officers were stationed inside and patrolling. The mall didn’t order all of its stores to lockdown since Crowley was no longer inside, but some stores decided to shelter in place.

Police say Crowley left the Macy’s and they were able to track him down behind the liquor store, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Once in police custody, court paperwork says Crowley said he was warning of a mass shooting because he believed he was being followed by MS-13 gang members. Police say Crowley told them it wasn’t him but the gang members who were going to commit the mass shooting.

Police say Crowley admitted to drinking a pint of whiskey before the alleged threats. Court paperwork says his wife told police he has an alcohol dependency issue and has lately been hallucinating when he’s intoxicated.

Crowley is facing charges of public drunkenness, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

No one was hurt.

