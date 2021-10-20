PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is on trial for his alleged role in a shooting outside a club in McKees Rocks that left two people dead and three injured.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon in the case of Charles Becher. They resumed Wednesday and finished at 3 p.m., set to come back Thursday.

#NOW: The jury just left the courtroom to begin deliberations in the trial for Charles Becher. He’s facing charges in the deadly shooting outside Club Erotica in McKees Rocks. He’s claiming self defense. 2 people died, 3 others were injured. More details tonight @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ypt0m962CL — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) October 19, 2021

Police say Becher was part of a group that got in a fight with another group outside Club Erotica back in January.

Chris Butler and Seth McDermit were killed. Three other people were hurt, including Becher. Police say Becher killed McDermit and also shot himself in the leg. Khalil Walls is also charged with homicide in connection with the fight, accused of killing Butler.

New video obtained from nearby security cameras could be key evidence.

Becher claims self defense, saying a group of men was threatening his female cousins outside and he tried to break up the altercation. Becher says he was down on the ground being physically attacked and a bullet had already hit his leg when he reached for his gun.

Prosecutors say Becher should have just retreated.

The jury asked the judge if they could rewatch video played during the trial, and the judge said yes. The judge denied a request from the jury to see the court reporter’s notes.