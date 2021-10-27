By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHURCHILL (KDKA) — The administration of Woodland Hills High School is warning families that any student who makes false threats or false reports will face discipline following another incident Wednesday morning.

Extra precautions were taken during this morning’s security checks.

According to Principal Shelly Manns, a student allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school while on Instagram Live. Churchill Police investigated and found that “all rumors of any weapons on the high school campus were unsubstantiated.”

School officials say the student who broadcast the Instagram Live and the student who made the alleged threat did not attend school today.

The high school has canceled all activities scheduled for this afternoon.

The administration said in a letter to families, “We are continuing to monitor the situation and will take every step necessary to ensure the safety of out students and staff. All threats will be investigated and any student found to be making false threats or false reports will be disciplined.”

The district also says they will continue to communicate with Churchill Police.

Last week, the students went to remote learning on Thursday and Friday after credible threats of retaliation following a large brawl involving at least 30 students.

