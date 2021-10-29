PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A lot of Halloween celebrations are coming back and this has families, especially kids, really excited!

Many are looking forward to seeing the decorations and costumes.

But we’re still in a pandemic and experts recommend keeping your Halloween celebrations outside. They also suggest making a cloth mask part of your costume and do not substitute a costume mask for a cloth mask.

For young children, choose face paint instead of a costume mask if possible so nothing is obstructing their vision. Bring hand sanitizer with you and keep at least six feet away from others outside of your household. Wear reflective clothing or bring flashlights with you, and avoid wearing a dark-colored costume as they can be difficult to see at night.

As for being in a group setting?

Doctors say if there are too many people inside a home, especially young kids who aren’t vaccinated, the virus is likely to spread.

“It is not safe to hold an indoor party with a large number of children unmasked. I think not offering food and drink indoors is critically important to keep any type of indoor gathering safe,” said Dr. Mercedes Carnethon, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.

Because a lot of families are expected to be out this weekend, make sure you and your kids are paying attention.

Traffic will be up, so stick to walking on the sidewalks and don’t be distracted by your phone.

For trick or treat times in your area, including parades or other events, check out the KDKA Trick-Or-Treat Guide at this link!