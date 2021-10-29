FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Communities across the area are celebrating Halloween in a new way.

Trunk-or-treat events are popping up across the country as a safer alternative for trick-or-treaters, including in Allegheny County.

Fawn Township held its second annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Friday night at the Fawn Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Check out these cuties!!🎃 Dozens of kiddos are out getting lots of candy at the Fawn Township Volunteer Fire Dept. trunk or treat tonight! #trunkortreat #HALLOWEEN @KDKA pic.twitter.com/45b2igXQJg — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) October 29, 2021

“Typically, it’s dark and there are no streetlights, and the way that people drive these days, it is not safe to be on the road,” Barb Selfridge said, treasurer at the Fawn Township Volunteer Fire Dept. “And then people have to drive their kids from house to house to house for safety reasons. So this is a much safer option.”

“People do fly, and they don’t really look out for trick or treaters,” parent Brandy Donahue said.

Organizers said the event is a way to limit hazards for children and bring the community together.

“We used to do the trick-or-treating house to house. It was great when I was a kid. … But things aren’t like they used to be. Let’s just say that,” parent Stacie Thompson said. “So everybody come on down. Trick or treat!!”

Many parents told KDKA this new way to trick or treat is not only safe but a great way to get in the community spirit.

“I’ve always loved Halloween and I see the smiles on the kids’ faces and be excited to be here. It’s awesome,” Selfridge said.

“We’re having a great time and it’s nice down here,” Thompson said. “We love it.”

