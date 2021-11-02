By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC employees were rewarded for their work during the COVID pandemic with an early holiday bonus of $500, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.READ MORE: US Advisers Recommend COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids 5-11
The Post-Gazette reports president and CEO Leslie C. Davis told employees in an email that they have “risen in truly exceptional ways to meet challenges we could have never anticipated.”READ MORE: Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Plane From Pennsylvania Off Cape Cod
Davis also reportedly said that there’d be more news about improvements to the health care giant’s compensation and benefits program in the coming days.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
In an attempt to attract more workers amid a nursing shortage, local hospitals have been offering big incentives.