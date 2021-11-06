CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Central Catholic High School, High School Football, Local News, Local TV, WPIAL

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — It was an emotional night at Greensburg’s Central Catholic playoff game.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School in Coraopolis tweeted a photo of both teams kneeling in prayer at mid-field.

A moment of silence was held to remember two assistant coaches with the Greensburg Central Catholic football team who recently passed, Joe Oslosky and William “BJ” Farrell.