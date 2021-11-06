By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — It was an emotional night at Greensburg’s Central Catholic playoff game.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School in Coraopolis tweeted a photo of both teams kneeling in prayer at mid-field.
WPIAL Playoffs:
OLSH vs. Greensburg Central Catholic
In a pre-game ceremony to honor the memory of two late GCC coaches, players from both teams came out side by side and prayed at midfield. #wpial pic.twitter.com/J03GHE9BA1
— OLSH (@OLSH_HighSchool) November 5, 2021
A moment of silence was held to remember two assistant coaches with the Greensburg Central Catholic football team who recently passed, Joe Oslosky and William “BJ” Farrell.