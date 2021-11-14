By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Point Park University and full-time faculty members officially reached a new contract this past week.
This comes after the Point Park full-time faculty union, which is represented by the Newspaper Guild Local 38061, held a rally with students on campus in October.
A tentative agreement was established earlier in November, and 72 full-time faculty members voted for and ratified the three-year contract on Wednesday, November 10.
The contract includes policies for salary growth, parental leave and time off for previously unrecognized holidays, such as Juneteenth.
“We are excited by our contract, which, by providing greater stability to the full-time faculty, enhances Point Park University’s ability to offer a first-rate education to students,” Point Park Professor and Union Chair Dwight Hines said.
There were no votes against the new contract.
“With this vote, full-time faculty have shown they are just as energized as I am to move forward and build a vibrant and successful future for Point Park University,” Point Park President Don Green said. “Let’s get to work.”