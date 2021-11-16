By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 15-year-old has been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in McKees Rocks on Nov. 8.
Allegheny County police say 15-year-old Tavarius Lee has been charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor. He is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Hasson Shackelford, a Sto-Rox High School student.

Shackelford was shot just feet away from his house on Camp Street as he walked home from school. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, but he later died.
Shackelford was a junior at Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School.
"Hassan was loving, caring, funny, charming, charismatic, brave and intelligent. He loved his mom and would do anything for me. He had goals. He wanted to go to college. He was always in school and trying to do the right thing," Shackelford's mother, Shateash Washington, told KDKA on Nov. 9.
Lee is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.