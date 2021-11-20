PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light Up Night festivities will continue in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to pack into downtown to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

On Saturday night, PPG Place and the rest of downtown Pittsburgh will be lit up with tree lightings, fireworks, concerts, a Christmas market, and everything to get into the holiday spirit.

Before making your way to downtown Pittsburgh, there are several road closures and public safety alerts that have been issued.

Grant Street will be closed between Fourth and Forbes.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge will also be closed, and so will parts of Stanwix Street, Penn Avenue, and Fourth Avenue while festivities are going on.

While trying to find parking, you’ll also see a large police presence,.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says numerous agencies will be at every corner making sure things are going smoothly.

There will be light towers like those that have been implanted on the South Side, and outreach workers will be present to help prevent situations from arising.

As for the public health perspective, proof of vaccination and mask-wearing ar required if you’ll be going into Heinz Hall for one of the three free 1/2 hour symphony performances.

Elsewhere downtown, mask-wearing is a family decision.

